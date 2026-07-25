U.N. Chief Guterres Pledges Support in Historic Visit to Syria

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Damascus to support Syrian reconstruction post-conflict. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly sanctioned for terrorism, welcomed Guterres. During their meeting, Shaibani emphasized the need for U.N. assistance. Guterres aims to strengthen Syria's international ties, highlighting the opportunity for stability and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:50 IST
U.N. Chief Guterres Pledges Support in Historic Visit to Syria
  • Country:
  • Syria

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a historic visit to Damascus, pledging support for Syrian reconstruction efforts. This marks the first visit by a serving U.N. chief since the onset of Syria's devastating civil war, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa welcomed Guterres at the presidential palace, as reported by state news agency SANA. Guterres emphasized the importance of international support for Syria's rebuilding efforts, stating no nation can recover and rebuild from severe conflict alone.

In a joint press conference, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani echoed the call for increased assistance from the international community, particularly the European Union. Guterres' visit is seen as a milestone following the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime, sparking hope for a stable, inclusive, and prosperous future for Syria.

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