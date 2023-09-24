Village Defence Guard shoots himself dead in J-K’s Udhampur

A 53-year-old Village Defence Guard (VDG) allegedly shot himself dead with his rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday. Babu Ram was at his residence in the remote Roun village of Dudu when he took the step on Saturday, the officials said.

A police party rushed to the spot and shifted his body to a hospital for postmortem, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the motive behind his taking such an extreme step.

