U.S. condemns attack on police in Kosovo, urges de-escalation -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:23 IST
The United States on Monday strongly condemned attacks on police in northern Kosovo and urged the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
"The perpetrators of this crime must be held accountable via a transparent investigative process," Blinken said in a statement.
