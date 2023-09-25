Left Menu

One arrested for objectionable comments on social media in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:22 IST
One arrested for objectionable comments on social media in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a community on social media, police said.

Om Prakash Bharti (32) was arrested after a case was registered on the complaint by corporator of Sikandarpur Nagar Panchayat Munnawar Hussain.

SHO of Sikandarpur police station Dinesh Pathak said Bharti had on September 24 made an objectionable comment against a particular community on Facebook.

Based on Hussain's complaint, a case was registered against Bharti and he was arrested from the Sikandarpur-Ballia road, the police said.

