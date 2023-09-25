MCD inspects 2.95 crore households as part of campaign to combat vector-borne diseases

MCD staff inspected more than 2.95 crore households as part of a campaign to combat vector-borne diseases in Delhi and the authorities issued penalties amounting a cumulative Rs 73 lakh for violations, the civic body said on Monday. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is carrying out a campaign against dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases on a war-footing. Dengue is caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water, it said. The MCD's public health department, under its campaign to control mosquito-borne diseases, carried out an intensive campaign in 197 police station areas in all its 12 zones, the civic body said.

During the campaign, 83 were found to be mosquito-breeding sites. The MCD slapped 60 legal notices, filed one prosecution, issued three court challans and levied administrative charges in one case, the statement said. The department also carried out intensive checking drives at Punjabi Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Jagatpuri, Usmanpur, Nizamuddin, Amar Colony, Lahori Gate, Burari, Swaroop Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Aman Vihar, Bawana, Rithala, Mayapuri, Sultanpuri, Ghazipur, Geeta Colony and Ambedkar Nagar police stations and malkhanas, it added.

''The MCD has conducted 2,95,69,150 (2.95 crore) house visits. A total 14,84,050 (14.84 lakh) houses have been sprayed with insecticides and 1,35,462 (1.35 lakh) legal notices issued. Fines have been levied upon 22,195 defaulters and a sum of Rs 73,36,640 (Rs 73.36 lakh) has been received for destroying mosquito-breeding (sites) and larva-eating fishes has survived at 203 locations,'' the statement said.

The MCD, after analysing the data related to mosquito breeding, has found that drums and jerry cans accounted for 40 per cent of the mosquito-breeding sites, followed by desert coolers at 35 per cent and construction zones and flower pots at 15 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)