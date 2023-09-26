Left Menu

Gwalior violence: Five FIRs against 700 people; cops suspect role of Gurjar event organisers

Cases have been registered against 700 people after a crowd attending a Gurjar meet went on the rampage in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh a day before and a tight vigil is being maintained, police said on Tuesday.The crowd damaged vehicles and hurled stones, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge, officials had said.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Rishikesh Meena on Tuesday said five FIRs were registered in three police stations against around 700 people.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 26-09-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:26 IST
Gwalior violence: Five FIRs against 700 people; cops suspect role of Gurjar event organisers
  • Country:
  • India

Cases have been registered against 700 people after a crowd attending a Gurjar meet went on the rampage in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh a day before and a tight vigil is being maintained, police said on Tuesday.

The crowd damaged vehicles and hurled stones, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge, officials had said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena on Tuesday said five FIRs were registered in three police stations against around 700 people. He said at least 20 people are named in the FIRs in connection with rioting and damaging government properties.

Rioters are being identified and they will be arrested, he told reporters.

He said conditional permission was given for holding the public meeting in the Phul Bagh locality to a community on Monday.

''By creating a ruckus, they violated the conditions of the permission and it seems that incident occurred with the tacit approval of organisers,'' the police officer said.

On Monday, participants of the gathering created a ruckus at the district collectorate and when police tried to stop them, they threw stones at parked vehicles. Police cane-charged the violent crowd and also lobbed tear gas shells.

Before the violence, Jaswant Singh, Gurjar Samaj office-bearer and one of the organisers of the event, had claimed atrocities had been committed against his community for long.

''The statue of Gurjar king Mihir Bhoj is covered with a tin shed, which should be removed. Political parties should field candidates from the community as per population,'' he had said and demanded the formation of a Gurjar regiment in the Army and an inquiry into the alleged fake encounter of a youth from the community in Morena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023