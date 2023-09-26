Left Menu

Russian Black Sea commander shown working after Ukraine said it killed him

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:01 IST
Viktor Sokolov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and one of Russia's most senior navy officers, was pictured attending a video conference on Tuesday, a day after Ukrainian special forces said they had killed him.

In a photograph released by the Russian defence ministry, Sokolov was shown apparently taking part in a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top admirals and army chiefs.

Ukraine's special forces said on Monday they had killed Sokolov, Moscow's top admiral in Crimea, along with 33 other officers in a missile attack last week on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol.

