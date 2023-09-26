Learn local language to serve better, Sitharaman says at Rozgar Mela

Candidates getting selected for jobs and deployed in other states as per the job profile should learn the local language to be able to provide better services, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Tuesday.

Sitharaman, after handing over orders to successful candidates at the Rozgar Mela, encouraged more candidates to apply for jobs in public sector undertakings located in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the Centre's Rozgar Mela, Sitharaman said the government has been holding it since October 2022 and about 10 lakh people have received job offers so far.

''Today 51,000 appointment orders are being given across the country by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) virtually. I was told 553 people are getting job offers from Tamil Nadu,'' she said.

Speaking of improving the delivery of services to be rendered by the candidates post their selection at a public sector undertaking or bank, Sitharaman said, ''If a job offer is given to a candidate who will be serving in a bank and would be in direct contact with the customers daily, he or she should learn the local language.

''For example, if a candidate has got placed in Karnataka he should learn Kannada. if he is posted in Tamil Nadu, then he should learn Tamil, Due to lack of (knowledge of) local language by candidates, there is a laxity in the service rendered,'' she said.

The offer letters are being presented to both gazetted officers and non-gazetted officers.

''Wherever you are deployed, you should learn the local language. Candidates selected from other states, please learn the local language where you will be posted'' she said.

Sitharaman also rued that not many apply from Tamil Nadu for jobs in public sector undertakings. She said if 300 people had applied for 100 job positions in a state like Tamil Nadu, one could shortlist 100 people from the state.

''But only 100 people apply for 100 positions and only 60 or 70 get selected and we cannot leave the remaining 30-40 posts vacant. We fill by bringing in candidates from other states,'' she said.

That is why a large number of candidates from Tamil Nadu should apply for such posts so as to ensure that they get postings in their own state, she said.

''Only if there are a large number of candidates from Tamil Nadu, we can fill all the positions in the state,'' she said.

Sitharaman stressed that the candidates who received the job offers should also enhance their skills and ensure that the schemes launched by the Centre are taken to serve the people.

Later, the Finance Minister also held brief interaction with the candidates.

Rozgar Mela is the recruitment drive to provide governments to 10 lakh personnel across the country.

Of the 553 offer letters being presented to candidates in Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman gave away appointment orders to 156 people at the event. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord highest priority to employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Earlier, Sitharaman was accorded a warm welcome by the BJP Tamil Nadu unit upon her arrival at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)