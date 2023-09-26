Left Menu

Bareilly: 2 booked for threatening to kill religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri

Two men, one of them husband of the head of Bhandsar village, were booked for posting indecent remarks about Hindu groups on a WhatsApp group and threatening to kill Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:01 IST
Bareilly: 2 booked for threatening to kill religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, one of them husband of the head of Bhandsar village, were booked for posting indecent remarks about Hindu groups on a WhatsApp group and threatening to kill Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Nanhe, the husband of Nargis, village pradhan of Bhandsar village, had on Monday posted some remarks on a WhatsApp group and also threatened to kill Dhirendra Shastri, a preacher more popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.

After the post went into circulation, some Hindu organisations approached the police and filed a complaint. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Kumar Mishra said that a case was registered against Nanhe and Pankaj Rathore at Hafizganj Police Station for making the remarks remarks. Pankaj Rathore has been detained, while Nanhe is absconding, he said. Police have sent the mobile phone and laptop of Pankaj to the cyber cell for examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023