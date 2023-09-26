Bareilly: 2 booked for threatening to kill religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri
Two men, one of them husband of the head of Bhandsar village, were booked for posting indecent remarks about Hindu groups on a WhatsApp group and threatening to kill Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, police said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Two men, one of them husband of the head of Bhandsar village, were booked for posting indecent remarks about Hindu groups on a WhatsApp group and threatening to kill Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Nanhe, the husband of Nargis, village pradhan of Bhandsar village, had on Monday posted some remarks on a WhatsApp group and also threatened to kill Dhirendra Shastri, a preacher more popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.
After the post went into circulation, some Hindu organisations approached the police and filed a complaint. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Kumar Mishra said that a case was registered against Nanhe and Pankaj Rathore at Hafizganj Police Station for making the remarks remarks. Pankaj Rathore has been detained, while Nanhe is absconding, he said. Police have sent the mobile phone and laptop of Pankaj to the cyber cell for examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INDIA bloc constituents want to destroy Sanatan Hindu dharma: Goa CM
Gujarat: More than 100 Hindu refugees from Pakistan get Indian citizenship
TN BJP hits out at DMK MP A Raja for 'Hindu religion is a menace' remark
Hinduja Gr to reopen Churchill's Old War Office as luxury hotel
TN BJP hits out at DMK MP A Raja for 'Hindu religion is a menace' remark