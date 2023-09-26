Bareilly: 2 booked for threatening to kill religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri

Two men, one of them husband of the head of Bhandsar village, were booked for posting indecent remarks about Hindu groups on a WhatsApp group and threatening to kill Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Nanhe, the husband of Nargis, village pradhan of Bhandsar village, had on Monday posted some remarks on a WhatsApp group and also threatened to kill Dhirendra Shastri, a preacher more popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.

After the post went into circulation, some Hindu organisations approached the police and filed a complaint. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Kumar Mishra said that a case was registered against Nanhe and Pankaj Rathore at Hafizganj Police Station for making the remarks remarks. Pankaj Rathore has been detained, while Nanhe is absconding, he said. Police have sent the mobile phone and laptop of Pankaj to the cyber cell for examination.

