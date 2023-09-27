Crackdown on terror-gangster network: NIA raids 51 location in 6 states, 1 detained
- Country:
- India
The NIA on Wednesday conducted raids at 51 locations in six states in connection with the crackdown on a terror-gangster network operating in India and Canada, officials said.
''The NIA is conducting raids at 51 locations across 6 states in 3 cases related to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs,'' an official of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) said.
An associate of the Arsh Dalla gang has been detained during the raids, the official said.
While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla is based in Canada and Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 2016.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bambiha
- Lawrence
- Lawrence Bishnoi
- Arshdeep Singh
- Canada
- Arsh Dalla
- India
- Punjab
- Davinder Bambiha
ALSO READ
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Omicron, urges boosters
Canada gov't, pressured over housing shortage, tells cities to do more
Canada PM Trudeau dismisses talk of stepping down, says much work to do
Canada PM Trudeau dismisses talk of quitting, acknowledges public 'grumbling'
United States beaten in Davis Cup Finals as Tiafoe loses again. Titleholder Canada defeats Sweden