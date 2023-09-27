Left Menu

IAS officer compulsorily retired by govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:10 IST
IAS officer compulsorily retired by govt
An IAS officer serving in the Arunachal Pradesh government has been compulsorily retired by the government, sources said on Wednesday.

Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer, was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

She and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, who is also a 1994-batch IAS officer and is currently posted in Ladakh, were transferred out of Delhi last year following a newspaper report that they emptied a stadium of athletes to walk their dog.

Dugga has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record, the sources said.

The government has the right to retire any government servant ''if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so'', they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

