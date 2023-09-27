Left Menu

UP: Girl's mutilated body stuffed in gunny bag found in neighbour's house

27-09-2023
UP: Girl's mutilated body stuffed in gunny bag found in neighbour's house
The mutilated body of an eight-year-old girl stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from her neighbour's house here, police said on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. Three people, including a minor, have been held in connection with the incident, they said.

The girl went missing from her house in the Kotwali police station area on Tuesday. The breakthrough came after police scanned CCTV footage, which showed her entering her neighbour's house, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Her mutilated body was found in a room in her neighbour's house. The body was stuffed in a gunny bag, he said, adding it is suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, who lured her inside the house by offering her pan masala have been held. The accused have been identified as Suhaleyheen (20) and Rizwan (18), the SSP said.

