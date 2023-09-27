Israeli settlements ‘systematically erode’ viability of Palestinian State
UN News | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:17 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hundreds of Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince to visit United States
Karnataka CM to inaugurate southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru
Mansukh Mandaviya takes feedback from over 3,000 farmers from different states
SC directs DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.
Israel's Netanyahu denies report of weapons for Palestinians