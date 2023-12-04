Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Argentina ahead of Milei inauguration

Nicaragua has recalled its ambassador to Argentina "effective immediately," the Central American country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The decision comes days before radical right-wing libertarian Javier Milei is set to take office as Argentina's next president. Nicaragua's foreign ministry said in a statement the withdrawal comes "in the face of repeated declarations and comments" from the incoming Argentine government.

