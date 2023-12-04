Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Argentina ahead of Milei inauguration
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:40 IST
Nicaragua has recalled its ambassador to Argentina "effective immediately," the Central American country's foreign ministry said on Monday.
The decision comes days before radical right-wing libertarian Javier Milei is set to take office as Argentina's next president. Nicaragua's foreign ministry said in a statement the withdrawal comes "in the face of repeated declarations and comments" from the incoming Argentine government.
