Left Menu

Argentine President Javier Milei's Upcoming UK Visit

Argentine President Javier Milei is slated to visit the United Kingdom in April or May. This announcement follows a report by The Telegraph that highlighted Milei's plans for a British visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST
Argentine President Javier Milei's Upcoming UK Visit
Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom in either April or May, a source from the president's office confirmed.

This confirmation follows a report by The Telegraph, a respected British newspaper, which specifically mentioned Milei's intention to visit the UK.

The diplomatic visit underscores the strengthening ties between Argentina and the UK, reflecting ongoing international collaboration.

TRENDING

1
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
2
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
3
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India
4
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025