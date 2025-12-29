Argentine President Javier Milei's Upcoming UK Visit
Argentine President Javier Milei is slated to visit the United Kingdom in April or May. This announcement follows a report by The Telegraph that highlighted Milei's plans for a British visit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST
Argentine President Javier Milei is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom in either April or May, a source from the president's office confirmed.
This confirmation follows a report by The Telegraph, a respected British newspaper, which specifically mentioned Milei's intention to visit the UK.
The diplomatic visit underscores the strengthening ties between Argentina and the UK, reflecting ongoing international collaboration.
