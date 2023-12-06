Fake army major chargesheeted for job fraud in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against an impersonator posing as an Army major for allegedly duping a job aspirant in Samba district, an official said.

A 313-page charge sheet was filed against the accused Deepak Kumar, a resident of village Hiranagar-Kathua, by the economic offences wing of crime branch Jammu in the court of law for judicial determination, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said Darshan Kumar of Mansar village of Samba in his written complaint to the crime branch Jammu had alleged that the accused by impersonating as an Army Major took away Rs 5 lakh from him on the pretext of arranging a job for his brother-in-law in Military Engineering Service (MES).

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and the allegations levelled were prima facie established leading to the registration of a formal case under the relevant sections of law for an in-depth probe, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation, he said all material evidence in the form of documentary records was collected from concerned quarters besides statements of the complainant and witnesses were recorded.

The accused is also involved in two more cases for the commission of crime of similar nature, the spokesperson said.

