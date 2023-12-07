Left Menu

Rosneft files case against German government's trusteeship of subsidiaries

Rosneft has filed a case at Germany's Federal Constitutional Court against the government's trusteeship of its local subsidiaries, the Russian oil company's lawyers said on Thursday. The law firm said the company also filed complaints with the Federal Administrative Court against the respective extensions of the trusteeship order of Sept.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:39 IST
Rosneft files case against German government's trusteeship of subsidiaries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Rosneft has filed a case at Germany's Federal Constitutional Court against the government's trusteeship of its local subsidiaries, the Russian oil company's lawyers said on Thursday. In March, the Federal Administrative Court threw out a case brought by Rosneft against the decision by the German government to take control of the subsidiaries.

The government had at the time said it had taken over the subsidiaries out of concern that disruptions in the supply of Russian oil could prevent them from providing sufficient supplies to Berlin's main refinery. The government has renewed the trusteeship twice since then, and the court has ruled that is within its mandate.

Malmendier Legal, the law firm hired by Rosneft, said its constitutional case was based on procedural errors by the lower court, a violation of the constitutional principle of the right to be heard and the unconstitutionality of a section of Germany's energy security law. The law firm said the company also filed complaints with the Federal Administrative Court against the respective extensions of the trusteeship order of Sept. 14, 2022.

The German economy ministry, which oversees the trusteeship, was not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023