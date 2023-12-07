UN aid chief says 'promising signs' in talks to open Gaza crossing
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:33 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday there were promising signs that the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel could be soon opened to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.
"We're still negotiating, and with some promising signs at the moment," Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- Martin Griffiths
- Gaza
- Israel
- Griffiths
- United Nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister reaffirmed preventing spread of Gaza conflict
WRAPUP 1-No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
Israel unveils what it claims is major Hamas militant hideout beneath Gaza City's Shifa Hospital
WRAPUP 2-No Gaza hostage release pause in fighting before Friday, Israel says
WRAPUP 5-No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say