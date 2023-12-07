Left Menu

Security beefed up for Mamata in north Bengal amid upsurge in KLO activities

Security has been beefed up for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a six-day visit to the northern districts, after intelligence inputs indicated a sudden upsurge in activities of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation KLO outfit, a senior officer said on Thursday.Security measures were tightened after video grabs allegedly made by the KLO threatening Banerjee started circulating on social media.The officer said that the Intelligence Bureau IB has cautioned the state police about the upsurge of activities of KLO, which has a presence in northern West Bengal and neighbouring Assam.Security measures have been beefed up.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:40 IST
Security beefed up for Mamata in north Bengal amid upsurge in KLO activities
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a six-day visit to the northern districts, after intelligence inputs indicated a sudden upsurge in activities of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) outfit, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Security measures were tightened after video grabs allegedly made by the KLO threatening Banerjee started circulating on social media.

The officer said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has cautioned the state police about the upsurge of activities of KLO, which has a presence in northern West Bengal and neighbouring Assam.

''Security measures have been beefed up. Though tightening security arrangements is a routine procedure whenever the CM is travelling, this time there are specific inputs and we have taken additional measures,'' the IPS officer told PTI.

KLO has developed links with other terror outfits in the Northeast and that is a major concern, he said.

Banerjee is currently in Kurseong, where she went to attend the wedding of her nephew Abesh Banerjee. She also visited a tea garden in the area.

She is also scheduled to attend a series of state-organised public distribution programmes during her visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023