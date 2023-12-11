Left Menu

Nordic pension funds will ask Tesla to respect collective bargaining in joint letter

A group of Nordic pension funds will send a joint letter to Tesla Inc this week, urging the U.S. carmaker to respect collective bargaining for its employees in the region, Danish pension fund PFA said on Monday.

"As investors in Tesla, we recognise the company's great contribution to the electrification of the transport sector, but at the same time call on the management to seek a resolution to the conflict," head of responsible investments at PFA, Rasmus Bessing, told Reuters. Tesla is facing a

backlash in the Nordic region from unions and some pension funds over its refusal to accept a demand from Swedish mechanics for collective bargaining rights covering wages and other conditions.

