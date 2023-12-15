Left Menu

Two leaders of banned NLFT held in Tripura

They will be produced before the court on Friday, Chakraborty said.Sachin, a resident of Sidhai of West Tripura district, had been involved in killings and attacks on security personnel, he said.He was also sent to jail in Bangladesh.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:55 IST
Two leaders of banned NLFT held in Tripura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two leaders of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were arrested from West Tripura district when they entered India from neighbouring Bangladesh, police said on Friday.

Sachin Debbarma, the former chief of army staff of the proscribed outfit, and its political secretary Utpal Debbarma, who have been accused of being involved in killings, abductions, extortions and waging war against the country, were apprehended on Thursday night from Simna area near the international border, a senior officer said.

''We had specific inputs that Sachin and Utpal will enter the state's territory from Bangladesh on Thursday night. We laid traps and apprehended them when they crossed over the border from Bangladesh,'' Special Branch DIG Krishnendu Chakraborty told PTI.

After the interrogation at SB headquarters, both were handed over to West Tripura police to take legal action as several cases are pending against them, he said. ''They will be produced before the court on Friday,'' Chakraborty said.

Sachin, a resident of Sidhai of West Tripura district, had been involved in killings and attacks on security personnel, he said.

''He was also sent to jail in Bangladesh. Sachin now does not hold any important post in the NLFT though he is still a key man of the outlawed group. Utpal was considered a think-tank of the organisation,'' Chakraborty added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023