‘Illegal betting is the number one factor fuelling corruption in sports’, UN conference hears
UN News | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:25 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Global Report on Corruption in Sport
- the UN Office on Drugs and Crime UNODC
- Programme
- LibrariesGraphics Library15-12-2023-UNODC- football-corruption.jpgimage770x420cropped.jpg
- UNODC
- United States
- Atlanta
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- the Bureau
- Anita DeFrantz
- FIFA
- Memorandum
- LibrariesGraphics Library15-12-2023-UNODC-
- Gianni Infantino
- James Porteous
- Research Head
- INTERPOL
- Montreal
- Qatar
- Infantino
Advertisement