Three drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized in Punjab village near Pakistan border

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:03 IST
Three drones and nearly a kilogramme of heroin were seized from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A drone was found near the Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday.

During a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops intercepted another drone from a field in the same village later in the day. Another drone was found in the same village on Monday.

During a search operation, the China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.

