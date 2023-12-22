Left Menu

India takes over as co-chair of IONS Working Groups on Maritime Security and HADR

India has taken over as co-chair of the IONS Working Groups on Maritime Security and HADR for the forthcoming cycle, officials said on Friday.The eighth Indian Ocean Naval Symposium IONS Conclave of Chiefs was conducted by the Royal Thai Navy in Bangkok from December 19-22, the defence ministry said in a statement.The chiefs of navies and senior delegates from 27 member and observer countries took part in the event, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 23:49 IST
India takes over as co-chair of IONS Working Groups on Maritime Security and HADR
India has taken over as co-chair of the IONS Working Groups on Maritime Security and HADR for the forthcoming cycle, officials said on Friday.

The eighth Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs was conducted by the Royal Thai Navy in Bangkok from December 19-22, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The chiefs of navies and senior delegates from 27 member and observer countries took part in the event, it said. Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar attended the event with a three-member naval delegation.

During the conclave, Thailand assumed the duties of ''chair of IONS and the work plan for the next two years was finalised'', the statement added.

''As a first, a flag designed by India was selected as the IONS flag. India also took over as the co-chair of IONS Working Groups on Maritime Security and HADR for the forthcoming cycle. Republic of Korea Navy was welcomed by the conclave as the latest 'observer', raising the collective strength of IONS to 34 (25 members and nine observers),'' the statement said.

Admiral Kumar visited INS Kadmatt in Bangkok, interacted with the ship's crew and commended its successful long-range deployment. The ship's visit, coinciding with the IONS conclave, symbolises the Indian Navy's outlook towards the Indian Ocean Region multilateral construct of the 21st century, officials said.

