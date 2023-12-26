ANSSI Wellness opens its 2nd Spine Clinic in Pune

ANSSI Wellness, a pioneer in non-surgical spine care, today announced the inauguration of its second center in Pune, expanding its commitment to providing advanced, non-surgical treatment for back and neck pain. Building on the success of its existing centers in Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Panchkula, and Dubai, ANSSI Wellness's new facility in Chandan Nagar, Kharadi, is set to offer innovative and lasting relief to the people of Pune's Chandan Nagar, Kharadi and its neighboring areas.

Since 2012, ANSSI Wellness has been a beacon of hope for over 5000+ patients, successfully treating various spinal disorders with its USA-patented non-surgical spinal decompression technology. This international acclaim solidifies ANSSI Wellness's reputation as a leader in back pain management.

The opening of this latest center in Pune underscores ANSSI Wellness's dedication to addressing the increasing incidence of chronic back pain, a condition that significantly affects life quality, productivity, and healthcare costs globally. Indian demographics show a rising trend in back pain related issues, with ANSSI Wellness positioned at the forefront of combating this health challenge.

ANSSI Wellness's unique approach to spine care hinges on its holistic, non-surgical methodology. This approach not only alleviates pain but also addresses underlying causes, ensuring a safe, effective, and drug-free alternative to invasive treatments.

Dr. Joseph Camarrata, a seasoned medical professional with over three decades of experience in spine care, leads a team of expert physicians and surgeons at ANSSI Wellness. The state-of-the-art Spine Clinic is committed to eradicating chronic back and neck pain through personalized care and advanced technology.

Dinesh Dalvi, Founder of ANSSI Wellness, expressed his enthusiasm: ''Our expansion in Pune marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine spine care. Contrary to popular belief, surgery isn't the only recourse for spine-related ailments. Our clinics across India have proven that non-surgical methods can effectively restore mobility and alleviate pain. With the alarming rise in spine issues, including in India, our goal is to empower individuals with sustainable solutions for long-term relief from back pain. We are confident that our comprehensive, patient-centric approach will resonate strongly with the Pune community.'' The ANSSI Wellness model integrates cutting-edge technology, innovative therapies, and a team of highly skilled professionals to offer tailored treatment plans. Their experienced spine specialists, physiotherapists, and rehabilitation experts collaborate closely to ensure each patient receives individualized care suited to their specific needs and recovery goals.

With this new facility in Pune, ANSSI Wellness reaffirms its commitment to advancing spine health and improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from back and neck pain.

About ANSSI Wellness: ANSSI Wellness is a leading healthcare provider specializing in non-surgical treatment for back pain. With a patient-centric approach and a focus on evidence-based practices, ANSSI Wellness offers personalized treatment plans that address the root causes of back pain, providing patients with long-lasting relief and improved quality of life. With multiple centers across India, ANSSI Wellness continues to redefine the standard of care for back pain management.

Leading physicians and surgeons have utilized the Spinal Decompression Treatment system in Orthopaedics, Neurosurgery, Pain Management, and Occupational Medicine Family Practice for over 25 years.

Spinal Decompression Treatment is a safe, cost-effective, non-surgical treatment that offers new hope for millions of people suffering from lower back pain daily. Dr.Joseph Cammarata (USA) and his team have been providing Spinal Decompression Treatment longer than any physician in the world. Dr.Cammarata and his team celebrate a proud history and commitment to the patients they care for and those whose lives have been changed forever.

To learn more about ANSSI Wellness and their non-surgical back pain treatment solutions, visit their website at www.anssiwellness.com Contact Details: Sumedh J S, +91-7387277051 sumedh@anssiwellness.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307621/ANSII.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)