Retired police official dies after being hit by taxi

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Mohammed Javed 72 died after being hit by a speeding taxi driven by a drunk driver in Sewree area here, police said. Javed was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital in a police patrolling vehicle but declared dead before admission, the official said.Locals and police personnel from a patrolling team apprehended taxi driver Sudhir Kumar Keshav Prasad Sharma 40 on the spot.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:42 IST
Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Javed (72) died after being hit by a speeding taxi driven by a drunk driver in Sewree area here, police said. The accident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday near Y Junction near the Bhaucha Dhakka jetty when Javed was out for a stroll, said an official. The taxi, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit him. Javed was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital in a police patrolling vehicle but declared dead before admission, the official said.

Locals and police personnel from a patrolling team apprehended taxi driver Sudhir Kumar Keshav Prasad Sharma (40) on the spot. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested by Sewree Police.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against him, the official said, adding that probe was underway.

