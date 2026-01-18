Justice in Pursuit: Tragedy in Sonipat
A 19-year-old woman in Sonipat was raped by three youths who pretended to offer her a lift home, taking her to an isolated area instead. The police have arrested one suspect and continue to search for the other two involved in the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Sonipat, a 19-year-old woman was raped by three youths who had deceptively promised her a ride home. Instead of taking her to her destination, they took her to a secluded spot, where the crime occurred, according to police statements made on Sunday.
The incident took place on January 16 when the woman was waiting for an auto ride at ITI Chowk. A young man from her village, accompanied by two others, offered a lift. The group purchased liquor during the journey, consumed it, and later forced the woman to drink before committing the heinous act, officials reported.
Following her complaint, a First Information Report was registered. Bahalgarh Station House Officer Mahesh Kumar confirmed the arrest of one suspect, with efforts ongoing to capture the remaining culprits. The accused, aged between 20-25, face severe charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Avert Stampede at Kolkata's Kali Temple
Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring, Rescues Three-Year-Old
Bravery on Duty: Delhi Policemen Injured in Knife Attack
Dramatic Prison Siege in Guatemala: Police Reclaim Control amidst Rising Violence
Religious Conversion Arrest Sparks Local Controversy