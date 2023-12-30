Left Menu

Sikh woman arrested on charges of murder of relative: Report

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 30-12-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 16:11 IST
Sikh woman arrested on charges of murder of relative: Report
  • Country:
  • Canada

A 28-year-old Indian-origin Sikh woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of another woman with a familial relationship in Canada's British Columbia province, according to a media report.

Preety Teena Kaur Panesar was arrested on December 19, a day after the police in the Delta County of the British Columbia province discovered the body of the victim, CTV News Vancouver reported. ''Preety Teena Kaur Panesar has been charged with one count of first-degree murder,'' the Delta police department was quoted as saying in the report last week.

Authorities initially described the circumstances as ''suspicious,'' but later said they had ''conclusively determined'' that the deceased was the victim of a homicide.

The Delta police did not publicly share the victim's name, age or any other identifying details about her except that she has an unspecified familial relationship with the suspect.

They also said that they won't be releasing any further details about the accused or the victim in consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023