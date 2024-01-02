Israel says will defend itself against genocide accusations at world court
Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations filed by South Africa with the world court.
Eylon Levy, an official in the Israeli prime minister's office, on Tuesday accused South Africa of "giving political and legal cover" to Hamas' October 7 attack that triggered Israel's war against the militant group.
"The state of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at the Hague to dispel South Africa's absurd blood libel," Levy said.
South Africa launched the case Friday at the U.N.'s top court, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.
Israel dismisses international cases against it as unfair and biased and rarely cooperates. The Israeli response signals the government is taking the case seriously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- South
- South Africa's
- U.N.
- Hague
- Levy
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Eylon Levy
- Africa
- Hamas
- Israeli
- South Africa
ALSO READ
"Strengthen India-Africa Partnership": MEA conveys PM Modi's message to Comoros, Madagascar Presidents
In Israel's killing of 3 hostages, some see the same excessive force directed at Palestinians
AfDB approves US$ 175M financial package for United Bank for Africa
WRAPUP 1-Joint patrols to guard ships in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians
AGOA exemplifies inter-dependence between Africa and US