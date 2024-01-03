Left Menu

Total U.S. public debt tops $34 trillion as Congress heads into funding fight

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 02:30 IST
The U.S. federal government's total public debt has reached $34 trillion for the first time, the U.S. Treasury Department reported on Tuesday as members of Congress gear up for another series of federal funding battles in coming weeks.

The Daily Treasury Statement for Friday showed that the total public debt outstanding rose to $34.001 trillion from $33.911 on Thursday. The debt that counts toward the federal debt ceiling rose to $33.89 trillion on Friday from $33.794 trillion on Thursday.

