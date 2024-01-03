All India Rubber Industries Association elects Shashi Singh as president

The All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) on Wednesday said Shashi Singh has been elected as the president during its Annual General Meeting.

Further, Zafar Ahmed has been elected as the Senior Vice-President and Indra Parekh as the Vice President of AIRIA, a statement said.

''Alongside the highly capable team of professionals at AIRIA, we will strive to strengthen the standing of the rubber industry in the Indian business market,'' Shashi Singh said in a statement.

