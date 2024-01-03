Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:43 IST
All India Rubber Industries Association elects Shashi Singh as president
The All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) on Wednesday said Shashi Singh has been elected as the president during its Annual General Meeting.

Further, Zafar Ahmed has been elected as the Senior Vice-President and Indra Parekh as the Vice President of AIRIA, a statement said.

''Alongside the highly capable team of professionals at AIRIA, we will strive to strengthen the standing of the rubber industry in the Indian business market,'' Shashi Singh said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

