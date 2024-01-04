Left Menu

UPDATING LIVE: Security Council meets over Red Sea attacks amid growing threat of spillover from Gaza war

UN News | Updated: 04-01-2024 02:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 02:10 IST
The UN Security Council is holding its first open meeting on the continuing attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, which are becoming an increasing threat to global trade and the stability of the entire region as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza grinds on. Follow our coverage of the meeting LIVE on UN Web TV here. **3:25 PM** **Yamazaki Kazuyuki, Permanent Representative of Japan** , said his country was outraged by the armed "seizure" and continued holding of the Japanese- operated Galaxy Leader and its 25-person multinational crew, on 19 November. He said it was unacceptable that the innocent crew has been detained for more than 40 days. The Red Sea is a critical sea lane and being forced to divert around the Cape of Good Hope is more costly, energy-intensive, and time-consuming. He unequivocally condemned the Houthi's actions and called on them to cease. Continued attacks will have a negative impact on supply chains and the global economy. It is crucial now to think about next steps, he said, and the Security Council must take "appropriate action to deter additional threats" by the Houthis and maintain international peace and security. **3:15 PM** **United States ambassador and deputy permanent representative, Christopher Lu** , said that the threat to navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea is a global challenge and necessitates a global response". We condemn the continued attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea, he told ambassadors. "This is unacceptable." He called on the Council to speak with one voice and demand that the Houthis stop their attacks. We do not want confrontation with Iran but he said that the delivery of weapons to the Houthis by that country is a clear violation of the relevant Council resolutions. We call for a global response from this Council to this global challenge and we are ready to discuss the situation further with other Member States, he added. **3:13 PM** ### **Ensure safety of seafarers: IMO chief** **The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez** , said that recent information received by IMO showed that Houthis were not confining their attacks just to shipping linked to Israel. A significant number of companies are already rerouting their ships around South Africa to reduce their risks, representing an additional 10 days to journeys on average, and negatively impacting international trade, and costs of freight. He reminded of earlier recommendations agreed in December on how to deal with the crisis, saying IMO had a programme already in place on security in the Red Sea region. He reiterated his call for de-escalation " **to ensure safety of our seafarers, freedom of navigation and stability of supply chains.** " He said IMO would continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with Member States and partners from the industry and navies involved in ensuring security at sea. ![UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari addresses a Security Council meeting on themaintenance of international peace and security in the Red Sea.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/03-01-2024_UN_SC_ASG.jpg/image1024x768.jpg) United Nations UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari addresses a Security Council meeting on themaintenance of international peace and security in the Red Sea. **3:10 PM** ### **Avoid further escalation and risk of 'regional conflagration': Khairi** We reiterate that incidents originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen must stop, said Mr Khairi. "No cause or grievance can justify continuation of these attacks against the freedom of navigation", he added. "As to the overall situation in the region, **we encourage all concerned parties to avoid further escalation and de-escalate tensions and threats**. This is critical so that traffic through the Red Sea can return to its normal state and the risk of Yemen being dragged into a regional conflagration be avoided." He concluded saying that the "continued assistance of this Council in actively engaging with all concerned parties who may be able to push for restraint remains extremely valuable so that through our **combined efforts** we can prevent further escalation in the Red Sea from exacerbating regional tensions or undermining regional peace, security, or international trade." **3:04 PM** The meeting has just begun, presided over by France, which holds the gavel for January. **UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Mohamed Khaled Khiari** , said that there have been alarming developments in the Red Sea since the Council last met on the crisis. He said the repercussions of military escalations and threats to maritime navigation is of serious concern that could impact "millions in Yemen, the region, and globally." **2:40 PM** There have been well over 20 attacks on international shipping by Houthi rebels in Yemen along the crucial international shipping lanes of the Red Sea, since the 7 October attacks by Hamas led to Israel's devastating offensive. The Houthi rebel movement controls the capital and large swathes of the country, including the Red Sea coast. They began targeting what they believe to be Israel-bound vessels in mid-November after first launching missile and drone attacks against Israel, in support of extremist group Hamas. Now they have widened their aim to all international shipping companies, until Israel allows full humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza, causing many to divert their ships far to the south around the Cape of Good Hope, incurring extra costs and adding extra days, driving up costs. With tensions and concern over regional spillover also rising following the assassination of Hamas's deputy leader and other commanders in Beirut on Tuesday, Iran has also reportedly rejected calls from the US and the UK to end its support for the attacks by Houthi rebels. An Iranian destroyer crossed into the Red Sea on Monday, while a US-led multinational task force was formed on 18 December in a bid to counter the Houthi attacks. ### Top UN officials to brief The Security Council issued a press statement on 1 December addressing the Houthi threat condemning the attacks "in the strongest terms". They also called for the immediate release of the Japanese registered MV Galaxy Leader which was seized by rebels on 19 November. Two senior UN officials are due to brief ambassadors beginning at 3:00 PM, and following the open meeting, the 15-member Security Council will then go into closed session. UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Mohamed Khaled Khiari will likely speak first, followed by the Secretary- General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez. Just a reminder here of the last Security Council resolution adopted on the Gaza crisis on 22 December, where ambassadors called for immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to stricken civilians in Gaza. And the most recent meeting focused on the crisis of the Council on 29 December, saw the UN chief António Guterres warn of the widening risks of further spillover.

