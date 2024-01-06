Left Menu

Bribery case: CBI raids PESO official's house in Nagpur, recovers Rs 5.86 lakh cash

PESO is a nodal government agency regulating the safety of hazardous substances such as explosives, compressed gases and petroleum.As per the FIR, Deshpande, working as an intermediary, conspired to get work for Kachhawahas firm by paying bribes to PESO officials.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of an official from the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) in Maharashtra's Nagpur in an alleged case of bribery and recovered Rs 5.86 lakh unaccounted cash, an official said on Saturday. With this raid conducted on Friday, the total cash seized in the bribery case so far was around Rs 2.22 crore, the official said.

The CBI had on Thursday apprehended Ashok Kumar Dalela and Vivek Kumar, deputy chief controllers of explosives at PESO, for allegedly accepting bribes, the official said.

The probe agency had also arrested Priyadarshan Dinkar Deshpande, a resident of Nagpur, and Devi Singh Kachhawaha, the director of Super Shivshakti Chemical located in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

As part of the ongoing investigation, CBI officials on Friday conducted a raid at the rented residence of P Kumar, a chief controller of explosives at PESO, in the Hajaripahad area and recovered unaccounted cash and incriminating documents, he said.

The official said three properties belonging to Kumar have been identified in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI team recovered Rs 5.86 lakh cash during the raid, following which Kumar was interrogated, he said. PESO is a nodal government agency regulating the safety of hazardous substances such as explosives, compressed gases and petroleum.

As per the FIR, Deshpande, working as an intermediary, conspired to get work for Kachhawaha’s firm by paying bribes to PESO officials. The firm wanted to utilise its electronic detonator manufacturing capacity up to 75 per cent by March 2024, and the accused allegedly facilitated amendments to the existing licence of the company to facilitate this.

The CBI on Wednesday evening caught Deshpande and Kachhawaha at a typing shop near the PESO office on Seminary Hills here while allegedly accepting Rs 10 lakh in cash.

Subsequently, the agency allegedly recovered Rs 1.25 crore from Deshpande’s residence and another Rs 90 lakh from the office of one of the accused PESO officials.

