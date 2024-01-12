Israel makes deal with Qatar to get medicine to hostages in Gaza -Israeli PM's office
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-01-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 22:39 IST
Israel has made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medications to hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday.
The statement said medications would be given to the hostages "in the next few days".
