Left Menu

Israel makes deal with Qatar to get medicine to hostages in Gaza -Israeli PM's office

Israel has made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medicines to hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday. The medications would be given to the hostages "in the next few days," the office said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:07 IST
Israel makes deal with Qatar to get medicine to hostages in Gaza -Israeli PM's office

Israel has made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medicines to hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday.

The medications would be given to the hostages "in the next few days," the office said in a statement. More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza after an Oct. 7 rampage by militants from Hamas who killed 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage, according to Israel's tally. Israel has since laid waste to the Palestinian enclave in a campaign to eliminate Hamas.

In a deal brokered by Qatar and the United States that allowed for a brief truce in November, Hamas freed almost half the hostages in return for the release by Israel of scores of Palestinian detainees, as well as an increase in humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza. Families of the hostages, many of whom are elderly and have chronic illnesses that require daily medications, have petitioned the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit their relatives in order to deliver medicine and inspect their conditions. The Red Cross has said access has been denied by Hamas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024