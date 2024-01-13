US, UK defend strikes on Yemen's Houthis as legal under international law
The United States and Britain on Thursday defended as legal under international law military strikes carried out against the Houthis in retaliation for the Yemeni group's attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The strikes launched overnight were "to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' ability to continue the reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council.
She said more than 2,000 ships had been forced by the attacks to divert from the Red Sea since November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Linda Thomas-Greenfield
- Houthis
- U.N.
- The United States
- Yemeni
- Gulf
- Britain
ALSO READ
US shoots down drone, missile in Red Sea fired by Houthis; no injuries- military
Owners of bulker held by Houthis say 'encouraged' by reports of seafarers' imminent release
Houthis show no sign of ending ''reckless'' Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
Houthis show no sign of ending ''reckless'' Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
UN Security Council members call for Houthis to stop attacks on shipping