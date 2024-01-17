White House says top aide was in Doha discussing Gaza hostages

U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was in Doha in recent days discussing a possible deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that McGurk was involved in "very serious and intensive discussions" with the Qataris about another hostages deal.

"We are hopeful it will bear fruit and bear fruit soon," he said.

