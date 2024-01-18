Left Menu

Iraqi, Saudi ministers discuss Iranian attack on Kurdistan

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 03:10 IST
The Iraqi and Saudi foreign ministers discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the latest regional and international developments, led by the Iranian attack on Iraq's Kurdistan region, the Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran late on Monday struck Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, with ballistic missiles in what it said was an attack on an Israeli spy headquarters -- claims vehemently denied by Iraqi and Iraqi Kurdish officials. The Iranian attacks have caused a rare diplomatic dispute between the two neighbouring allies.

