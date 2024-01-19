EU's Reynders says he hopes Polish president will support judicial reforms
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-01-2024
European Union Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Friday that he hopes there will be support from all sides in Poland, including the president, for restoring the rule of law.
He added that if this was not the case then Brussels and Warsaw would have to see what they could do about EU funds frozen due to rule-of-law concerns.
