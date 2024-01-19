Left Menu

Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had received a delegation from the Hamas movement and had urged it to release hostages the group is holding in the Gaza strip, including three Russian nationals.

The ministry said in a statement that Mikhail Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister, had received Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk. "During the conversation, the focus was on the ongoing confrontation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, against the backdrop of which the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic proportions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of 7 October 2023 and held by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens - A. Kozlov, A. Lobanov and A. Trufanov." In a separate statement, issued later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Bogdanov also held talks with Israel's ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin.

The ministry said Russia supported a comprehensive Middle East settlement based on U.N. Security Council decisions. The Israeli ambassador, it said, "was also informed about the purposeful efforts of Russian diplomacy in the interests of the immediate and unconditional release of civilians held in the Gaza Strip, including Russians".

