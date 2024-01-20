Founder Of MADS Creation PVT LTD, Meenu Agarwal Faces Allegations of Fraudulent Practices and Poor Quality Execution

Meenu Agarwal, Founder of MADS Creation In a shocking case of alleged fraud, a luxury design company, MADS Creations Pvt Ltd, and its proprietor, Meenu Agarwal, have been scrutinized for deceptive practices and subpar execution of projects. The company, known for its opulent designs, is accused of using inferior materials despite charging clients for premium quality items, causing significant financial losses to unsuspecting customers. MADS Creation Pvt. Ltd has been reported to have deceived the directors of a prominent Delhi-based firm by requesting advance payment from the client. The company utilized an approach to lure and connect with the directors, citing their honesty. This unethical behavior is not only a violation of professional ethics but also a breach of trust by the company toward its clients. MADS Creation is also accused of irregular billing practices, including charging for services not rendered and miscalculating running footage charges to overcharge clients. The material costs, including stone, marble, tin shades, and labor charges, were allegedly marked up five times higher than the actual market rates. The client's funds were diverted and they were forced to pay in cash. However, the client paid by cheque and requested bank statements to understand the end use of the money. Despite their request, the statements were not provided. The client's money was used for personal purposes, including luxury foreign trips and investments, to create the appearance of a luxurious interior design company. This was done to entice the client and prove that the designer was luxurious.

The client has reported that MADS Creation consistently failed to meet project timelines, often blaming the client for not making advance payments. Even after the client made 90-100% advance payment, the promised work remained incomplete, such as paintwork, railing, and glasswork. Additionally, the vendors appointed by the company were of low quality due to non-payment, and the company pressured the vendors to complete the work quickly, resulting in poor-quality workmanship. Ultimately, the vendors were only paid after work completion, leading to subpar work and dissatisfaction from the client.

MADS Creations has also been accused of blaming vendors appointed by the client for lapses in quality. In some instances, vendors allegedly performed small tasks for the company without charge, but MADS Creations still invoiced clients excessively for these supposedly 'free' services. MADS Creation puts extra pressure on vendors by demanding free services, exorbitant amounts, and advance payments from clients for extra work. The vendors, site supervisor, or anyone involved in MADS Creation were explicitly instructed not to contact the client.

One of the primary grievances raised by the client revolves around the discrepancy between the materials promised and those used in execution. Sources reveal that the company purportedly substituted high-quality teak wood with Marandi wood, deceiving clients who paid a premium for top-notch materials. The accusations extend beyond financial misconduct, with the client citing instances of mental harassment through constant pressure for payments. Additionally, MADS Creations allegedly used site pictures without client permission and prevented clients from meeting vendors, perpetuating a lack of transparency and inhibiting an accurate assessment of the project's progress.

This is not the first time Meenu Agarwal has faced legal action. According to reports, she previously cheated a media company based in Hyderabad by taking approximately 80 lakh rupees for an interior design project for their office. The Jubilee Hills police have now initiated legal proceedings against Meenu Agarwal under Sections 406, 420, and 506 of the IPC, following complaints from disgruntled clients.

