Left Menu

T'gana CM undertakes study tour of famous monuments in London during UK visit

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:18 IST
T'gana CM undertakes study tour of famous monuments in London during UK visit
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday undertook a study tour of famous monuments in London, including the famed riverfront of Thames, Big Ben and London Eye, to understand several issues, including local economies, impact on tourism and public revenue.

Reddy, who travelled to the UK after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos, was accompanied by officials during the study tour in London.

''Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and officials undertook a study tour of famous monuments of London including the famed Riverfront of Thames, the bridges, Big Ben, London Eye, Tower Bridge, etc, to understand the working and intersections communities, local economies, and its impact on income levels and livelihoods,'' an official release said Saturday night.

''They also analysed the impact on tourism and public revenue,'' it said.

During his UK visit, Reddy also also attended a meeting of Telangana diaspora organisations, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024