Ukraine tells White House of plan to fire top commander -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 04:08 IST
Ukraine tells White House of plan to fire top commander -sources
The Ukrainian government has informed the White House that it plans to fire the country's top military commander overseeing the war against Russian occupation forces, two knowledgeable sources said on Friday.

The reported decision to oust General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who has clashed with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over military strategy and other issues, follows a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year that failed to recover significant amounts of Russian-held territory.

