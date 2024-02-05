China foreign ministry says Australian writer Yang guilty of espionage
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Australian writer Yang Hengjun is guilty of espionage and was given the death sentence with a two-year suspension.
A Beijing court handed the writer a suspended death sentence, threatening a recent rebound in bilateral ties after several years of strained relations between Beijing and Canberra.
China allowed the "Australian side to sit in on the sentencing", a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing when responding to a query on the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Chinese
- Beijing
- China
- Canberra
- Yang Hengjun
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10
A sanction has been imposed on a hacker who released Australian health insurer client data
Tennis-Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach Australian Open semis
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 10
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets 70 as 76ers blitz Spurs; Tennis-Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach Australian Open semis and more