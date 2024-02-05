US Treasury officials to visit China this week- NYT
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:47 IST
The Biden administration is dispatching a high-level delegation of Treasury Department officials to Beijing this week for a round of economic talks, the New York Times reported on Monday.
The U.S. officials plan to discuss concerns about industrial overcapacity, which could flood international markets with cheap products and China's use of government subsidies, the report said, citing a Treasury official.
