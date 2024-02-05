Left Menu

Justice Arun Bhansali sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

Justice Arun Bhansali was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. The post of chief justice of the Allahabad High Court had fallen vacant after the retirement of Justice Pritinker Diwaker on Nov 21, 2023.Born on October 15, 1967, Justice Bhansali got himself enrolled as a lawyer on July 8, 1989.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:37 IST
Justice Arun Bhansali sworn in as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Arun Bhansali was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. The oath was administered by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a simple function organised in the chief justice's courtroom here. The post of chief justice of the Allahabad High Court had fallen vacant after the retirement of Justice Pritinker Diwaker on Nov 21, 2023.

Born on October 15, 1967, Justice Bhansali got himself enrolled as a lawyer on July 8, 1989. Subsequently, he was elevated as judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013.

Before being appointed as a judge, he focused on a variety of legal areas, including taxes, corporate law, civil law and constitutional issues at the High Court in Jodhpur.

In the course of his almost 11-year service as a high court judge, Justice Bhansali has delivered more than 1,230 judgments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024