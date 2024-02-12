Ambrey says bulker was targeted by missiles in Bab al-Mandab

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday that a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents within two minutes while transiting through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The bulker was reportedly hit and sustained physical damage on the starboard side, Ambrey added. Ambrey had first reported that the carrier had sighted a projectile near the vessel 23 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti's Khor Angar and 40 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Mokha.

