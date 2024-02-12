UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 20:19 IST
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations' agency UNRWA, said on Monday he had "no intention to resign" following allegations that some staff members participated in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
The UN agency provides aid to Palestinians in Gaza and since the allegations were made, a number of donor countries have suspended funding. UNRWA has launched an investigation and dismissed staff accused of involvement in the attack.
