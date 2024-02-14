Left Menu

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 14-02-2024
Erdogan says Turkey ready to cooperate with Egypt on Gaza
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey was ready for cooperation with Egypt to rebuild Gaza as he made his first visit to the country since 2012, vowing to boost trade with Egypt to $15 billion in the short term.

In a joint news conference after talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Erdogan said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza topped the agenda of their talks, adding that the two countries were evaluating energy and defence cooperation.

The visit marked a major step toward rebuilding relations between the regional powers, whose relations frayed over Egypt's 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood.

