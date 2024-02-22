Left Menu

Punjab woman involved in 2009 fake visa scam arrested

A 57-year-old woman from Punjab has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a fake visa scam busted in 2009, police said on Thursday. DCP IGI Airport Usha Rangnani said Kaur, along with her husband Sukhdev Singh and an associate identified as Ashok, used to arrange fake visas for passengers seeking to travel to Canada.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:29 IST
Punjab woman involved in 2009 fake visa scam arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old woman from Punjab has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a fake visa scam busted in 2009, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rajvinder Kaur, a native of the Moga district in Punjab. She was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered on July 25, 2009. In this scam, several passengers were caught travelling to Canada allegedly on fake visas. DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said Kaur, along with her husband Sukhdev Singh and an associate identified as Ashok, used to arrange fake visas for passengers seeking to travel to Canada. For this, they would demand up to Rs 15 lakh from the passengers, she said. Rangnani further said that with the help of local intelligence, a team of IGI Airport police found out about the accused's arrival at New Delhi railway station on Wednesday, from where she was arrested.

While being on the run, she was continuously changing her location in Punjab and neighbouring states, police said. Kaur's husband had been previously arrested while Ashok is still absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024